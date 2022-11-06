Delhi Pollution Live Updates: AQI Improves Marginally, Entry Of Non-Essential Trucks, Cars From Noida Banned

The 24-hour average air quality index stood at 381, a considerable improvement over the AQI of 447 a day ago.

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: The air quality in the capital saw a slight improvement yesterday due to favourable wind speed and a dip in the contribution of stubble burning. However, it is likely to slip back into the severe category on Sunday morning due to shallow fog and improve thereafter, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, had owned responsibility on Friday for paddy straw burning in the agrarian state and promised to curb the practice by the next winter.

