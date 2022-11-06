Delhi Pollution Live Updates: AQI Improves Marginally, Entry Of Non-Essential Trucks, Cars From Noida Banned

The 24-hour average air quality index stood at 381, a considerable improvement over the AQI of 447 a day ago.

Updated: November 6, 2022 7:22 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Delhi Pollution: AQI Improves Marginally, Entry Of Non-Essential Trucks, Cars From Noida Banned

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: The air quality in the capital saw a slight improvement yesterday due to favourable wind speed and a dip in the contribution of stubble burning. However, it is likely to slip back into the severe category on Sunday morning due to shallow fog and improve thereafter, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, had owned responsibility on Friday for paddy straw burning in the agrarian state and promised to curb the practice by the next winter.

Live Updates

  • 7:21 AM IST
    Delhi-NCR AQI Today

    Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 349 in Noida (UP) in ‘Very Poor’ category, 304 in Gurugram (Haryana) in ‘Very Poor’ category.
    Delhi’s overall AQI currently in ‘Very Poor’ category at 339
  • 7:20 AM IST
    Delhi Pollution: Air Pollution Can Also Cause Heart Failure, Warn Doctors
    According to experts, emergency visits relating to heart failure see a rise as the pollution levels in Delhi go up. AIIMS Data shows that hospital admissions go up with heart attacks during the peak pollution.
  • 7:11 AM IST

    Air Pollution: Traffic Advisory for Trucks, Cars Going from Noida to Delhi

    1) The entry of BS-3 (petrol) and BS-4 (diesel) light four-wheeler vehicles to Delhi via Noida will remain restricted from DND, Chilla Border and Kalindi Kunj routes.

    2) All trucks except those providing essential goods or services or those running on CNG or electric power are prohibited from entering Delhi via Noida.

    3) Entry for diesel-operated medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles except those engaged in essential goods and services is prohibited.

    4) All these vehicles can instead use the Yamuna Expressway or the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to reach their destination as alternative routes.

    5) In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001, the Noida Traffic police said.

