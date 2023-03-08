Delhi Witnesses Sudden Weather Change: Light Rainfall, Thunderstorm Reported In Many Areas
Very light rain with thunderstorm was reported at isolated places over Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida and adjoining areas of south Delhi during on Holi.
Delhi-NCR Witness Light Rainfall On Holi: Delhiites were in for a surprise on Holi as it started raining followed by thunderstorms in many areas on Wednesday evening. Very light rain with thunderstorms was reported at isolated places over Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida and adjoining areas of south Delhi during Holi.
WATCH: Delhi Witnesses Light Rainfall On Holi
Heavy rain and hail storms in #delhi#delhirain #delhirains #rain pic.twitter.com/j04FgqLezl
— Sandeep Sharma (@nitrotoluene) March 8, 2023
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain with thunderstorm is expected in adjoining areas of isolated places of North-West Delhi, South-West Delhi & adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR during the next 2 hours.
Several pockets of South Delhi and bordering Uttar Pradesh witnessed moderate to intense rain with isolated hailstorms and gusty winds.
