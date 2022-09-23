New Delhi: The joy of driving in rain is unbeatable. The cool breeze, blissful weather and a good collection of songs make your mornings refreshing. However, driving in the rain is only enjoyable if there is no traffic congestion on the roads. But, if you’re living in Delhi, traffic jams are unbeatable. Delhiites and people living in National Capital Region (NCR) are facing a harrowing time due to flooded roads, causing traffic snarls today.Also Read - Delhi Rains: Heavy Downpour Lashes City, Delhi Traffic Police Issue Traffic Advisory | Deets Inside

Vehicular movement has been hit at several places. Maharani Bagh, New Friends Colony, and Phirni road were among the worst-affected areas. Severe waterlogging was reported in Gurugram and Noida as well. Thus, in order to make your experience safe, India.com has compiled a list of essential things (other than an umbrella) you should conveniently pack while stepping out of your home during the rains.



An emergency kit Small towels and tissues Ziplock, waterproof bags Rain coat Power bank Quick-dry clothing Mosquito repellent Torch

Now, take a look at some handy road safety tips during rainy season

Get your vehicle checked Keep a tab on the weather forecast Drive slow Keep the lights on Maintain a minimum safe distance Avoid off-roading Avoid wearing fancy shoes or high heel sandals

Delhi-NCR Rains

The national capital has been witnessing an incessant spell of light to moderate rain for the past two days. The weather department has predicted more rains on Friday. The IMD issued a ‘yellow alert’, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi. “Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of South-Delhi, South-East Delhi, NCR (Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra…Kotputli, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” IMD’s RWFC tweeted.