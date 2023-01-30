Home

Delhi-NCR Sees Season’s First Rain, IMD Predicts More Showers for Today

New Delhi: People holding billboard walk amid rains at a lawn near India Gate, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI01_29_2023_000163B)

New Delhi: A dry spell of nearly three months came to an end after the national capital and its neighbouring regions witnessed first showers of the winter rain on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi and its adjoining areas are set to experience light to moderate instensity rainfall even on Monday.

Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 10 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD said, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi-NCR.” The IMD further advised residents of Delhi-NCR to follow if any traffic advisory is issued as disruption of traffic is expected due to water logging. It also suggested people to avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often and avoid staying in vulnerable structure.

The approaching fresh cloud patches over Delhi will likely trigger light to moderate spells of rainfall over the city, the weather office said. According to IndiaMetSky Weather data, moisture is settling on the mountain tops of Aravali and is being lifted up instantly, according to the Met agency.

“Western Disturbance’s long active tail is full of thunderstorms. Huge moisture incursion from both seas, convergence and interesting topology is helping this chain of long thunderstorms. Moisture is hitting the mountain tops of Aravali and it’s instantly lifted up. Chain expands from South Rajasthan-Delhi,” Tweeted IndiaMetSky Weather.

Earlier on Sunday, the light showers intensified cold conditions taking the maximum temperature to 17.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the average for the season. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the city settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average for the season.

The relative humidity oscillated between 77 per cent and 95 per cent, IMD said. The national capital received 3.3 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, it added.