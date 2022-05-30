Delhi Rains: Parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Monday received gusty winds and light rains on Monday evening, thereby bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. Waterlogging, and traffic snarls across Delhi-NCR are expected following the bad weather.Also Read - As Delhi Temperature Starts Inching Up, Mercury May Touch Above 40°C In Next 3 Days

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain lashes various parts of the national capital. (Visuals from Lodhi road & RK Ashram Marg) pic.twitter.com/p7jb0tt1J7 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Delhi’s Newly Appointed LG Vinai Kumar Saxena to Take Oath On 26 May

#WATCH | Delhi gets a relief from scorching heat with a heavy downpour & thunderstorm. Visuals from National Media Centre. pic.twitter.com/7ZZuf05GMg — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Also Read - Delhi Rains: Flights Delayed For Second Day at IGI Airport, Airlines Issue Passenger Advisory | Tweets Inside

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi… during next 2 hours”, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi had said in its bulletin.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi… during next 2 hours: Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

It added, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain & gusty winds to also occur at Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi, Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sikandra Rao, Hathras (UP), Bhiwari (Rajasthan).”