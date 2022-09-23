Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE Updates: An incessant spell of rain drenched Delhi for the third consecutive day on Friday, leading to waterlogging in several areas and affecting traffic movement on key roads across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow alert’, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the city on Friday. It also said that more rain is expected in the Capital over the weekend, though the quantum may reduce slightly. The Delhi Traffic Police also took to Twitter to guide the commuters about the traffic situation. A day before, the Palam Observatory reported heavy rain — 81 mm between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm. On Thursday, the maximum temperature was around 31 degrees Celsius, a few notches below the 34.1 degrees recorded Wednesday. The minimum temperature registered early Thursday was 23.8 degrees Celsius. Stay with india.com for all the latest rain and weather updates from Delhi, Noida, Gurugram.Also Read - Gurugram Rains: Commuters Wade Through Waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway | Watch

DELHI NOIDA GURUGRAM LIVE UPDATES SEPTEMBER 23 LATEST WEATHER UPDATES