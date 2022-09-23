Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE Updates: An incessant spell of rain drenched Delhi for the third consecutive day on Friday, leading to waterlogging in several areas and affecting traffic movement on key roads across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow alert’, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the city on Friday. It also said that more rain is expected in the Capital over the weekend, though the quantum may reduce slightly. The Delhi Traffic Police also took to Twitter to guide the commuters about the traffic situation. A day before, the Palam Observatory reported heavy rain — 81 mm between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm. On Thursday, the maximum temperature was around 31 degrees Celsius, a few notches below the 34.1 degrees recorded Wednesday. The minimum temperature registered early Thursday was 23.8 degrees Celsius. Stay with india.com for all the latest rain and weather updates from Delhi, Noida, Gurugram.Also Read - Gurugram Rains: Commuters Wade Through Waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway | Watch

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Delhi-NCR Rains, Weather Updates LIVE: Fresh cloud approaching towards Delhi, Warns IMD

    A fresh cloud is approaching towards Delhi leading to possibility of light to moderate rainfall at most places with intense spells occasionally at a few places over Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR during next 3-4 hours: IMD

  • 7:15 AM IST

    Delhi-NCR Rains, Weather Updates LIVE: Here’s how to stay calm at traffic signals

  • 7:11 AM IST

    Delhi-NCR Rains, Weather Updates LIVE: Work from home advised for Gurugram employees as heavy rain choked roads

    Keeping in view the heavy rainfall alert on Friday, the Gurugram district administration on Thursday night asked all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion and ensure repair work of roads and drains. Heavy rains on Thursday resulted in waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion in several parts of the city. READ MORE

  • 6:52 AM IST

    Delhi-NCR Rains, Weather Updates LIVE: Clash of two weather system behind September heavy spell

    The intense and unusual end-of-September rain that Delhi has seen over the past two days is the result of a rare interaction of two weather systems — a western disturbance and a low-pressure system — 250km southwest of the city, scientists said, adding that this phenomenon may prolong the already-delayed withdrawal of monsoon.

    The full withdrawal of the monsoon over Delhi, which is scheduled for September 25, is now expected to be delayed.

  • 6:50 AM IST

    Delhi-NCR Rains, Weather Updates LIVE: With heavy rains lashing Delhi NCR area leading to waterlogging & long jams, along with heavy rainfall alert being sounded for today, schools in both Gurugram & Noida (upto class VIII) to remain shut. Gurugram also advised corporates to give work from home to their employees.