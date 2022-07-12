New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi-NCR as received heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, triggering concerns about disruption of road and rail traffic. In view of heavy rain and waterlogging in several parts of the capital, the city is expected to witness traffic snarls. The Delhi Police has advised the commuters to plan accordingly. “Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the department informed in a tweet.Also Read - Video: Rains Lash Delhi, Bring Much-Needed Respite From Sultry Weather

Traffic Alert

As per IMD report " "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi ". Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 12, 2022

Meanwhile, bringing much respite from the hot and humid weather, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning. The air quality in Delhi also improved significantly amid morning showers. The AQI (Air Quality Index) stood at 115. Today too, the sir quality is expected to be around ‘satisfactory’ range due to expected light and trace rain spells. Also Read - Delhi Rain: Heavy Downpour Reported in Parts of Delhi; Traffic Disrupted In Few Areas

Apart from Delhi, the states of Telangana, Gujarat and Maharashtra are also reeling under flood-like situation in several parts due to heavy downpour. Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has been witnessing severe waterlogging from the last two days as per ANI. In Telangana, the chief minister has asked all the authorities to be on alert amid heavy rain forecast.

In Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kohlapur, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Pune and Gadchiroli districts, too, have been witnessing downpour rains since the last few days.

In addition to this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy showers in several parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the next two hours.