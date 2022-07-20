Delhi Traffic Update: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday. Following heavy downpour in Delhi-NCR, traffic was hit and vehicles were stuck for hours in several parts of the city. Moreover, city border areas like the Delhi-Noida border, Chilla border and Delhi-Gurugram road also reported traffic snarls due to heavy spell. Taking to twitter, Delhi traffic police informed that traffic is affected on NH8 in both the carriageways from Dhaula Kuan towards Gurgaon and vice-versa due to waterlogging near GGR/PGR. Traffic is also affected in the carriageway from AlIMS to IIT due to breakdown of a bus near Yusuf Sarai Market.Also Read - Delhi Man Hit With Bricks, Stones Over Parking Near Saket Metro Station; Dies
Delhi Traffic Update: List of Roads To Avoid
- Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Anand Parbat towards Zakhira due to waterlogging opp. Gali No. 10, Anand Parbat. Kindly avoid the stretch.
- Traffic is affected on Najafgarh Phirni road due to waterlogging near Dhansa Stand and Bahadurgarh stand. Kindly avoid the stretch.
- Traffic is affected in the carriageway from AlIMS to IIT due to breakdown of a bus near Yusuf Sarai Market. Kindly avoid the stretch.
- Traffic is affected on Rangpuri Chowk due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch.
- Traffic is affected at Mahipalpur Chowk due to waterlogging. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch.
- Traffic is affected on Ring Road in both the carriageway from Naraina to Moti Bagh and vice versa due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan flyover. Kindly avoid the stretch.
- Traffic is affected on NH8 in both the carriageways from Dhaula Kuan towards Gurgaon and vice-versa due to waterlogging near GGR/PGR. Kindly avoid the stretch.