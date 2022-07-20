Delhi Traffic Update: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday. Following heavy downpour in Delhi-NCR, traffic was hit and vehicles were stuck for hours in several parts of the city. Moreover, city border areas like the Delhi-Noida border, Chilla border and Delhi-Gurugram road also reported traffic snarls due to heavy spell. Taking to twitter, Delhi traffic police informed that traffic is affected on NH8 in both the carriageways from Dhaula Kuan towards Gurgaon and vice-versa due to waterlogging near GGR/PGR. Traffic is also affected in the carriageway from AlIMS to IIT due to breakdown of a bus near Yusuf Sarai Market.Also Read - Delhi Man Hit With Bricks, Stones Over Parking Near Saket Metro Station; Dies

Delhi Traffic Update: List of Roads To Avoid