New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday evening witnessed a sudden change in weather as a dust storm hit parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi is likely to receive rains late in the evening. The maximum and minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius and 25.2 degrees Celsius, both two notches below the season's average, it said. The relative humidity was recorded at 65 per cent.

The maximum and minimum temperature on Monday is expected to settle at 38 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Delhi witnesses a sudden change in weather. Watch here:

#WATCH | Dust storm and strong winds hit parts of Delhi; visuals from Janpath As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm/duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain & winds likely to occur over & adjoining areas of Delhi NCR during the next 2 hours pic.twitter.com/t12lriaJGK — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2021

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 103 this morning, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.