New Delhi: Light rain lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday, bringing some respite from the sweltering heat and humidity since a few days. Among the areas that witnessed light rain were ITO, Mandi House, Tilak Marg, Ring Road, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg and Laxmi Nagar. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that parts of north-west India, including Delhi, could expect some respite over the next two days as conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon in the region.

Monsoon likely in Delhi on June 30-July 1: IMD

Delhi is likely to receive the first monsoon showers on June 30 or July 1, IMD officials said on Tuesday. Senior IMD Scientist R K Jenamani said there is a prediction of good rainfall in Delhi on June 30 and the arrival of the monsoon can be declared on Thursday or Friday. The southwest monsoon usually arrives in the national capital on June 27. Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date, June 27. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years. The monsoon had entered a "break" phase and there was virtually no progress from June 20 to July 8.

Delhi monsoon: 5 more points to know

Pre-monsoon convection may lead to light rainfall in the national capital on Wednesday evening and provide relief from the heat. The weather office has forecast cloudy skies, light to moderate rain or thundershowers, and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph for June 30 in the national capital. Light rain or thundershowers are also forecast for July 1, and very light rainfall is likely on July 2. The maximum temperature will come down to 33-34 degrees Celsius by July 1, the weather office said. Delhi has received just 72.5 mm of rainfall since March 1 this year against the normal of 111.9 mm owing to the lack of strong western disturbances.

