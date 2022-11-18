Winter Is Here: Mercury Falls Below 10 Deg Celsius In Delhi-NCR For First Time This Season

Most parts of the national capital witnessed a light fog in the morning. The minimum temperature in the capital can drop to 10 degree Celsius, the weather department has predicted.

Air Pollution: People walk along a road near India Gate amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Winter chills sets in Delhi-NCR making its presence felt in Delhi-NCR has recorded a minimum temperature of less than 10 degree Celsius this season. The Meteorological Department is expecting that two more days of cold winds will bring down the temperature further.

According to the Meteorological Department, Safdarjung area in Delhi recorded this season’s coldest day on Thursday with a minimum temperature of 11.3 degree Celsius, while the Gurugram’s minimum temperature was 9.4 degree Celsius.

Most parts of the national capital witnessed a light fog in the morning. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the mercury will fall further in the coming days. The minimum temperature in the capital can drop to 10 degree Celsius, the weather department has predicted.

On Thursday, Delhi’s Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius, which was two notches below normal, while the minimum temperature was one degree below normal.

Similarly, Palam in Delhi recorded minimum temperature of 13 degree Celsius and maximum temperature of 26 degree Celsius.

On the other hand, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi still remains in the ‘poor’ category. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi recorded an AQI of 253 till 9 a.m. on Thursday.