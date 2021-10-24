New Delhi: Heavy rains and hailstorm lashed several parts of the National Capital Region, including Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad on Sunday afternoon, bringing the temperature down in these areas. Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Pilkhua, Barut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Dadri, the India Meteorological Department tweeted.Also Read - Will Chhath Puja Celebrations be Allowed in Delhi? DDMA to Make Decision on Oct 27

Showers are also predicted in Chapraula, Gangoh, Yamunanagar (UP) Sonipat, Kherkhoda, Gannaur, Jind, Farukhnagar, Rewari, Bawal, Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Tosham, Hansi, Narnaul, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal (Haryana) during next two hours, the IMD added.

Shamli, Bulandshahar, Chapraula, Gulothi, Gangoh, Yamunanagar(U.P) Sonipat, Kherkhoda, Gohana, Maherdergarh, Gannaur, Jind, Farukhnagar, Rewari, Charkhidadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Bawal, Manesar, Gurugram, Kosli, Karnal, Panipat, Kaithal (Haryana) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/64OrNtCsaO — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 24, 2021

Also Read - Beware Delhi! No Pollution Certificate at Petrol Pumps May Lead to Rs 10,000 Challan

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said. The humidity was recorded at 82 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. Many users took to social media to share the pictures and videos of the not-so-seasonal rains and hailstorm in the capital.

Rains at this time of the year is not normal ! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/lrP6dj9LrD — Mudit (@MuditHastir) October 24, 2021

The air quality index of the national capital was recorded in the moderate category at 158, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

