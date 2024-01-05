Delhi Records Coldest Day in 2 Years, IMD Predicts Cold Wave Condition For Next 3 Days: Check Full Forecast

Delhi Cold Wave Alert: As the national capital is witnessing intense cold wave, people must note that the last time Delhi witnessed its coldest day was on January 25, 2022 when the maximum temperature was recorded at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

On why the national capital is witnessing cold wave, IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said the main reason was an uplifted fog which has been growing for the past few days.

New Delhi: Amid an intense cold wave in the region, people in the national capital experienced the coldest day in two years as the maximum temperature in the Delhi-NCR region plunged to 7-8 degrees Celsius below the season’s normal. Notably, the cold weather conditions coupled with dense fog continued to grip the national capital region. The last time Delhi witnessed its coldest day was on January 25, 2022 when the maximum temperature was recorded at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

Cold Wave Predicted For These States

In the meantime, the IMD said apart from Delhi-NCR, several parts of north India, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, will not be able to see any respite from the cold wave over the next three days.

As per the latest updates, the maximum temperature was recorded at Safdarjung plummeting to 12.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.

Cold Wave To Continue in Delhi, Orange Alert Issued

In its daily forecast, the IMD said the extreme cold wave condition is likely to continue for another three days in Delhi-NCR and issued an orange alert for ‘cold to severe cold day’ for Friday and a yellow alert for Saturday. Earlier, the IMD had predicted that the maximum may hover around 17 degrees on Thursday.

Why Delhi Witnesses Cold Wave?

On why the national capital is witnessing cold wave, the weather officials attributed the extreme cold to a consistent layer of uplifted fog that didn’t hamper visibility on the ground but blocked out the sun, which took away the source of natural heating. IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava told TOI that the main reason was an uplifted fog which has been growing for the past few days.

As per the weather office, Palam recorded maximum temperature at 11.4 degrees C while Jafarpur reported the coldest day conditions in the city, with the mercury not rising beyond 10.5 degrees C.

Cold Wave Alert Issued For These Areas

In the meantime, the weather office has issued a cold wave alert for parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan and said the minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of east and adjoining central India.

Apart from this, the weather office has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala, and Lakshadweep during the next 4-5 days. Coastal Karnataka may also witness similar weather conditions on Friday.

The IMD said the maximum temperatures in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and adjoining northern Madhya Pradesh, were recorded between 12-18 degrees Celsius, which was significantly lower than the season’s normal. However, the maximum temperature is likely to remain below 18 degrees Celsius.

Several train services and flight operations were affected at Delhi’s IGI airport due to low visibility amid foggy conditions.

