Delhi Wakes Up To Rain, More Showers With Gusty Winds Expected Today; Check IMD Weather Forecast

Delhi-NCR is gearing up for a wet day ahead as the weather department anticipates heavier downpour accompanied by strong winds.

Delhi Rains

Delhi Rains: Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a pleasant Saturday morning with rain showers, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a drop in the minimum temperature to 15 degrees Celsius. The capital region can anticipate a mix of rain and windy conditions throughout the day. The weather department mentioned that Delhi is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph. There is also a possibility of hailstorms occurring at one or two places.

In its latest post, the weather department has predicted light to moderate intensity rain in several parts of Delhi-NCR, and Rajasthan. It wrote, Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi ( Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Shikarpur, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.”

The RWFC Delhi has also predicted similar weather conditions, forecasting light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in the national capital. They have also warned of the possibility of hailstorms in isolated areas within the city.

Speaking of the weather prediction for the next 5 days i.e. from 3-March, RWFC Delhi has predicted party cloudy sky in the city with minimum temperatures ranging between 10-12 degree Celsius and the maximum temperatures ranging between 23-26 degree Celsius.

For the next four days, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 27.4 and 13.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Weather Update For Other States

Areas including Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are very likely to experience rainfall and snowfall till March 3.

Heavy to very heavy rain/snow at isolated places in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Hail at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

Thunderstorm/lightning accompanied by gusty winds (speed 30-50 kmph) at isolated places over Northwest India.

The second week of March implies near-normal rainfall activity in the Western Himalayan and south Peninsular regions, while other parts of the country may experience below-normal levels.

The maximum temperature is projected to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the second week, especially in south Peninsular India, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

