New Delhi: Parts of Delhi and NCR received light rainfall early on Wednesday morning, bringing the temperature down. The rain, caused due to western disturbance, was accompanied by gusty winds at 20-40 kmph. This comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will receive snowfall.

The weather department had earlier forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the national capital and its adjoining areas. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Karawal Nagar, Seemapuri, Safdarjung.

News agency ANI posted video of downpour at Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road, near Connaught Place.

Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Mandi House. IMD has predicted moderate intensity rain & winds with a speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, today. pic.twitter.com/EOL28S2VZh — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low of 11.5°C on Tuesday – two degrees above normal and around three degrees higher than a day before . The highest minimum temperature was recorded at Pitampura, where mercury failed to drop below 14.4°C.

Delhi recorded its coldest February day in 19 years on February 3, when the maximum temperature dropped to just 14.4°C. On that day too, Delhi saw gusty winds up to 40 km/hr, with overcast conditions prevailing through the day.

IMD Prediction:

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Kithor, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Jattari (U.P.)

09/02/2022: 06:05 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Kithor, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 9, 2022

Light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and most places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Gurugram) Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Khurja, Pahasu, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad, Tizara, Alwar, Nagar, Deeg, Nadbai, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.