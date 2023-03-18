Home

Chai, Samosa And Thandi Hawa! Parts of Delhi Receives Rain Accompanied With Hailstorm. Watch Video

Delhi Rains: Several parts of Delhi on Saturday afternoon witnessed a hailstorm and moderate rainfall which brought some respite from the warm weather.

New Delhi: It’s chai and samosa time in Delhi today as dark clouds took over the skies of the capital city while the cool breeze brought down the temperature. Several parts of Delhi on Saturday afternoon witnessed a hailstorm and moderate rainfall which brought some respite from the warm weather. More rain accompanied by thunderstorms is predicted during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, reported news agency PTI. The eastern and northern parts of Delhi witnessed rain and hailstorm, it added.

According to the weather department, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed up to 30-40 kmph would occur over northeast Delhi (Karawal Nagar, Dilshad Garden, and Seemapuri) and adjoining areas.

Delhi ki Baarish: Here’s How Netizens React to Delhi Rains

Aaj upar wala bhi On the Rox peene ko bol raha hai… Cheers! #delhirain pic.twitter.com/ZCncvhLCBi — Capt Shashank (@Capt_Cool1) March 18, 2023

Delhiite Attention Please! Today’s Weather Update

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur in northeast, northwest, west and southwest Delhi (Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badli, Model Town, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Budha Jayanti Park, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport) and in adjoining areas, it added.

Rain is also expected in the National Capital Region (Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Gurugram), Sohna in Haryana, and Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Thunderstorm with light-intensity rain would occur in parts of Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh and Safidon in Haryana and adjoining areas, according to the weather department.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 89 per cent. Strong winds and hail might damage plantations, horticulture and standing crops.

IMD Advice For You

Hail may injure people and cattle in open places, strong winds may damage vulnerable structures and kuccha houses, walls and huts, the IMD warned.

It advised people to stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible. It also advised people to not take shelter under trees, lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls, and to stay away from water bodies.

(With Inputs From PTI)

(With Inputs From PTI)