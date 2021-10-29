New Delhi: The spike in the Dengue cases in Delhi-NCR has now become a major concern for the health authorities as many government and private hospitals are facing a shortage of beds. According to a India Today report, many Dengue patients have failed to get a bed in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, and those who have, are forced to share with other patients.Also Read - Will Not Let Farmers Die by Suicide After April 1, Making Plans For Farming: Kejriwal in Punjab

“The situation is such that there is no guarantee of getting a bed. Admission is given only to those patients who are found bleeding or their platelets have fallen till 30,000,” a hospital staffer told India Today. Also Read - Lakhimpur Kheri Case Accused Ashish Misra Sent Back to Jail from District Hospital After Viral Video

The report further adds that of the 220 patients admitted in Delhi’s Swami Dayanand Hospital, 54 were dengue patients. The hospital administration has stopped emergency surgeries to accommodate them. Also Read - Delhi School Reopening News: Expert Panel of DDMA Recommends Resumption Of Classes 6-8 at 50% Capacity

Delhi has reported over 1,000 cases of dengue this year, with more than 280 cases logged in the last week, according to a civic report released on Monday. Of the total number of dengue cases recorded in Delhi this season, 665 were recorded in the first 23 days of this month alone.

Dengue cases have been rising in Delhi over the last two weeks. The city recorded its first death due to the vector-borne disease on October 18.

According to the reports, due to rush of Dengue patients, Noida’s Kailash Hospital has also converted a conference hall into a makeshift arrangement.

Adequate Arrangements For Dengue: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that there are adequate arrangements for dengue patients in the state-run hospitals and no patient is being turned away. He also said that majority of dengue patients in Delhi hospitals are from outside the city.

Jain’s comments came in the backdrop of reports that there was a shortage of beds for dengue patients at Safdarjung Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital.

“They are Centre-run hospitals. We have adequate arrangements for dengue patients in Delhi government hospitals. No patients are being turned away,” the minister told reporters.