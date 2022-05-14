New Delhi: As many as 20 cows were charred to death after a fire broke out at a dairy farm in Delhi’s Rohini on Saturday. The fire department was informed about the blaze at a dairy farm in Rohini’s Savda village around 1.25 PM, reported NDTV. Seven fire tenders are present at the spot, the report said quoting fire department officials.Also Read - Delhi Mundka Fire: DNA Samples to be Taken to Identify Bodies, Helpline and WhatsApp Numbers Launched | Details Inside

Meanwhile, Delhi police have initiated a probe to find the cause of the fire.

In a similar incident last month, as many as 38 cows died in a village in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh after a fire broke out at a dump yard and engulfed a cow shelter nearby. There were reportedly around 150 cows at the facility at the time of the blaze.