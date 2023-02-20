Home

New Born ‘Declared Dead,’ Handed Over In A Box In Delhi LNJP Hospital; Found Alive Just Before Burial

A senior doctor at the city government's largest hospital said it was a regular delivery but the mother was just 23-weeks pregnant and the pre-term baby "weighed only 490 grams".

New Born 'Declared Dead,' Handed Over In A Box In Delhi; Found Alive Just Before Burial (Representational, File Image)

Delhi: A newborn girl was “declared dead” soon after birth at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, her family members alleged on Monday, and said they found the infant alive about an hour-and-a-half later when they were making plans for her burial. The incident came to light on Monday after a video showing the baby in a box became widely circulated on social media.

“Yesterday, my niece was born. She was alive but they declared her dead,” Md Salman, the infant’s uncle, alleged. The family admitted that the video was shot by them after they brought the infant back to the hospital.

He added that the authorities had ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The baby’s 35-year-old mother has another daughter, aged three. The baby’s father works in the business of simple toolmaking, the family said.

Baby Handed Over In a Box

“The baby was handed over to us in a box and we took her to our home in New Mustafabad. We had started making preparations for her burial and ordered to prepare a grave for her. Around 7.30 pm, when we opened the box, we saw the baby moving her legs and arms. We immediately rushed her back to hospital,” an aggrieved Salman told PTI over phone.

The baby’s father even called the PCR helpline but police only took some notes on a “rough piece of paper” when they came, he claimed.

A senior police official said no formal complaint had been lodged by the family.

Salman, the baby’s uncle, also alleged that when they reached the hospital, the doctors “shut their rooms and refused to admit the baby again”. “The guards misbehaved with us. We protested and asked them to admit the child but they refused to budge. We called the police, who then intervened and got the baby admitted again,” Salman said.

He said the family does not know the current condition of the baby.

“Her mother is admitted in a ward while the baby is in the nursery. We want the baby to be put on ventilator support but the hospital is not doing anything. We want action against the hospital,” Salman said.

However, the senior LNJP Hospital doctor said, “The woman was brought to the hospital with stomach pain. She was 23-weeks pregnant. It was a normal delivery on Sunday but the baby weighed only 490 grams. In medical terms, such babies are considered aborted babies.”

Efforts were made to resuscitate the baby, the doctor said.

“After that, when the family went back to the hospital, the doctors, far from accepting their mistake, even refused to admit the child. What can be more inhuman than this that the child could be admitted later only with the help of the police,” he claimed.

