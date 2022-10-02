New Delhi: The much anticipated new electricity scheme by the Delhi government under which only those consumers who opt for the subsidy will receive it, came into effect beginning October 1. As per officials, over 25 lakh consumers have so far applied for the power subsidy, after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced last month that domestic power consumers in the city eligible for the subsidy will not get it by default from October 1.Also Read - WhatsApp Bans 23 Lakh Bad Accounts in India as New PDP Bill Takes Shape

CM Kejriwal had said many people want to opt-out of the subsidy scheme and those who do not require it should not get it. The chief minister had also said the subsidy will continue for those who apply.

There are 58 lakh domestic power consumers in Delhi, of whom 47 lakh avail the subsidy, including 30 lakh who get zero bills and 16-17 lakh who get a 50-per cent subsidy. At present, the consumers with a power consumption of less than 200 units do not have to pay any charges and those with a consumption of up to 400 units get a 50-per cent subsidy.

HOW TO APPLY FOR SUBSIDISED ELECTRICITY IN DELHI

To apply for the subsidy, power consumers will have to apply before the last day of the preceding month. For example, if you want the subsidy to be given starting October 1, you will have to apply by September 30. Give a missed call on 7011311111

HOW TO APPLY FOR POWER SUBSIDY VIA WHATSAPP

Add the following contact on WhatsApp- 7011311111

Say ‘ Hi’ on the WhatsApp chat and you will get the opt-in form for subsidy

and you will get the Scan the QR code on the subsidy form provided along with your latest BSES bill.

on the subsidy form provided along with your latest BSES bill. Click on the SMS link received on your registered mobile number with BSES.

After doing this, you will get a message that the subsidy on their electricity bill is active.

WHEN IS THE LAST DATE TO APPLY FOR DELHI POWER SUBSIDY

Announcing the optional subsidy scheme, CM Kejriwal said that those who apply by October 31 will get the subsidy for the month. And, those who do not do so will have to pay their bills but can apply next month, he had said.

HOW TO APPLY FOR SUBSIDISED ELECTRICITY OFFLINE

Delhi residents can also apply for power subsidy offline by filling up a form attached with their power bill and submitting it at designated collection centres, and the subsidy will continue the following month.