Delhi’s New Year: Long Traffic Jams, Utter Chaos; Connaught Place, India Gate Most Affected

Connaught Place, India Gate, South Delhi were some of the areas most affected by long traffic jams on first day of New Year 2023.

Delhi witnesses long traffic jams on New Year in several parts.

New Delhi: The first day of 2023 saw massive traffic jams in several parts of the national capital, including at Connaught Place and India Gate, where thousands of people gathered to celebrate the New Year. According to Delhi police, heavy snarls were also reported from ITO intersection and near Akshardham temple.

Police said that traffic was also affected as a group of people belonging to Jain community protested near India Gate on Sunday. They took out a march to protest against the Jharkhand government’s recent decision to declare Sammed Shikharji, a pilgrimage site for the Jain community, as a tourist place.

Several commuters took to Twitter to share their problems.

“Utter chaos and long traffic jams around India Gate on Sunday and Saturday. This happens every year,” one of the commuters tweeted.

@dtptraffic @dcptcr Hi, Massive traffic jam at Outer circle at #CP Delhi, please deploy staff to release traffic

All parking full, private car’s finding parking that’s taffic badly slow @HMOIndia — Hemant Negi (@HemantNegi91002) January 1, 2023

Another commuter said that central Delhi witnessed a huge traffic around Mandi House, India Gate, Connaught Place, Pandara Road, Akbar Road, Shahjahan Road, and Man Singh Road.

Huge traffic jam at GT Road Near Lavanaya and City park farm house. This is every day feature. Respected officials of Delhi Police can you please help us those who commute regularly on this route to travel peacefully @dtptraffic @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi pic.twitter.com/0lGyBjDvep — Manuj Seth (@manujseth1) January 1, 2023

Rahul Sharma, who was going towards Khajuri Khas from Bhogal, said, “There was heavy traffic near Bhajanpura and Pusta Road in Sonia Vihar in northeast Delhi. I had to take several alternate routes to reach my destination.”

Dr Rajendra Prasad Road and Akbar Road were among the areas in Lutyens’ Delhi where people witnessed snarls.

Rohan Singh, a resident of south Delhi, said that the traffic was in bad state near Delhi Zoo and Pragati Maidan where people were stuck for hours. A Twitter user said that the traffic was heavy near Nizamuddin railway station and Mathura Road. Another user stated that the traffic was heavy from Kodiapul to Red Fort.

Kartavya Path resembled a picnic spot as thousands thronged the national capital landmark with family and friends on the New Year. Earlier called Rajpath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September this year inaugurated the Kartavya Path — the stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. Police said that the traffic was heavy due to the New Year as well as Sunday.

The traffic congestion was also witnessed on Saturday in parts of central Delhi, including Connaught Place and India Gate, on New Year’s eve. The Delhi Police had deployed over 18,000 personnel across the national capital to keep a strict vigil on any kind of violation and ensure security during New Year celebrations, officials said. A total of 125 spots in the city were identified to check drink driving, they said.