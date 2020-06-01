New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of Delhi’s Nirman Bhawan in the Central Secretariat area, that houses several government offices. No injuries have been reported so far, Fire fighting operations are still underway. Also Read - COVID-19 Bodies to be Sent to Mortuaries Within 2 Hours, Delhi Govt Issues Additional Guidelines

The fire department received a call at 9:01 AM and five fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot. According to reports, it was a printer on the fourth floor of the building that started the fire.

The Nirman Bhawan houses several central ministry offices, including the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Health Ministry and others.

Last week, in a major fire, about 250 shanties were gutted in southeast Delhi’s Tughlaqabad area. No one was injured in the incident.