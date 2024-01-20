Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Delhi Slaughterhouses, Meat And Fish Shops Urged To Remain Shut On Jan 22

The Delhi Meat Merchant Association has appealed all traders in Delhi selling meat and fish to close their shops on January 22 in honour of the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple illuminates ahead of its 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in Ayodhya on Saturday. (ANI Photo

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Traders bodies have urged slaughterhouses and shops selling meat and fish in Delhi to remain shuttered on January 22 as a mark of respect for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on the day.

Irshad Qureshi, the general secretary of Delhi Meat Merchant Association, appealed all traders in Delhi selling meat and fish to close their shops on January 22 in honour of the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

Talking to news agency PTI, Qureshi urged slaughterhouses, as well as meat and fish shops, to remain shut on the Ram Mandir consecration day to promote unity and harmony between the two communities and bring people together.

Qureshi said the Delhi Meat Merchant Association has asked all slaughterhouses, along with shops selling meat and fish in the national capital, to keep their businesses closed for the day to respect the sentiments of their Hindu brethren for the “pran pratishtha” ceremony in Ayodhya.

“We have made an appeal to all slaughter houses and meat and fish sellers to close their shops on January 22 to show respect to the celebration of our Hindu brothers and sisters on the occasion of Ram temple inauguration,” Qureshi told PTI.

Noting hat shutting their business for a day would not impact the traders as much, Qureshi stressed that sentiments of both communities should be respected.

Meanwhile, several restaurants in Delhi’s Connaught Place have also announced not to serve non-veg food to the customers on January 22.

New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) joint secretary Amit Gupta said that many restaurants in Connaught Place have pledged to serve vegetarian food on the day of the “pran pratishtha” ceremony in Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Ayodhya is geared up to host the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals will be performed in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will unveil the Ram Lalla idol to the world.

Ahead of the ceremony, elaborate security deployments and arrangements have also been made across the temple city.

“We are making necessary security preparations in coordination with concerned agencies. The visitors have already started arriving for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’. We are ensuring close surveillance through drone cameras and human intelligence. All security loopholes are being identified and addressed on priority,” said, Ayodhya Police chief Praveen Kumar.

The IG expressed confidence that the January 22 event will pass without a hitch, adding that all necessary arrangements have been made for the guests.

(With PTI inputs)

