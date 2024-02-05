Burqa, Lack Of Love And Jealousy: Delhi Woman Robs Mom’s Home, Steals Jewellery Meant For Sister’s Wedding

Delhi: Police arrested a 31-year-old woman for stealing jewellery from her mom’s house. Police said that the woman committed the robbery due to a perceived ‘lack of love’ from her mother and out of financial need.

New Delhi: A bizarre case of robbery has emerged in Delhi, where a 31-year-old woman wore a burqa, broke into her mother’s home, and stole cash and jewelry worth lakhs. According to the police, a woman named Kamlesh filed a complaint on January 30 about a robbery at her home in Sevak Park, Uttam Nagar area. In her complaint, she mentioned that the robber stole gold and silver jewelry along with Rs 25,000 in cash from her house between 2 pm and 2:30 pm on January 30.

After receiving the complaint, police initiated a probe. During the investigation, cops found out that there were no signs of forced entry and the locks were intact. While scouring through the CCTV footage they spotted a burqa-clad woman entering the victim’s home suspiciously.

After collecting enough evidence, cops arrested 31-year-old Shweta, Kamlesh’s elder daughter.

The accused, during questioning, confessed that she planned the robbery as her mother loved her younger sister more than her. She said that the feelings of jealousy and hatred towards her sister led her to commit the crime, adding that she also had some debt.

She then revealed how she did the robbery, the police said.

As per cops, Shweta first moved out of her mother’s home in January as a part of her plan. Kamlesh helped her arrange her new home. She used to come to Shweta’s home after her younger daughter left for work. The accused woman took advantage of this.

On the day of the incident, the accused woman first stole the keys to the house and stepped out of her home on the pretext of buying vegetables from the market.

She then changed her clothes in a public toilet and wore a burqa. She then reached her mother’s house, stole the jewellery and fled the scene.

Upon learning about the robbery, when Kamlesh informed her, Shweta feigned concern and distress, as per the police. They added that she believed that no one would suspect her. According to reports, Shweta informed the police that she had sold the jewelry. Nevertheless, the police have successfully recovered the items.

Further investigation is underway.

