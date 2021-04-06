New Delhi: Delhi government today imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the national capital till April 30 with immediate effect, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country as well as in the city. Also Read - Delhi Imposes Night Curfew From 10 PM to 5 AM Till April 30, Essential Services Allowed

In order to speed up vaccinations in Delhi amid the fourth wave of the virus, COVID-19 vaccination centres were made operational for 24 hours from today. However, with the night curfew being imposed starting today from 10 pm, those going for vaccination at night in Delhi need to have an E-pass with them. Also Read - Delhi's One-third COVID-19 Vaccination Centres to Function 24 Hrs From Tomorrow; Kejriwal Writes to PM to Ramp Up Drive

AAP leader Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had written to PM Narendra Modi saying that if the age limit on COVID-19 vaccination is removed, he can vaccinate every person in Delhi within a span of 90 days. Also Read - Delhi Records Over 4,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Highest Spike in 4 Months; Positivity Rate 4.64 pc

Who is exempted during night curfew in Delhi and can travel without e-pass?

Pregnant women and patients seeking treatment are exempted for travel during night time in Delhi

Private doctors, nurses and paramedics are exempted but need to show their identity cards for travelling in the city during night curfew

Passengers going to the airport and railway station need to show valid tickets for travelling at night

Who is exempted but needs e-pass for travel during night curfew in Delhi?

Essential workers or those working for essential services are exempted but carrying an e-pass for travelling between 10pm-5am is mandatory

Journalists working in print or electronic media need to get an e-pass for working during night curfew

Those going for COVID-19 vaccination at night need an e-pass for travelling to vaccination centres or hospitals during night curfew timings

How to get e-pass in Delhi?

If you want to travel in the city limits or in and out of Delhi between 10 pm – 5 am starting today till April 30, 2021, you will need to get an e-pass if you are among the people exempted for going out at night. Check the above lists to know if you are eligible for e-pass.

Here’s how you can apply for an e-pass in Delhi: