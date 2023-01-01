Massive Fire At Nursing Home In Delhi’s Greater Kailash Area; 2 Women Dead. Rescue Ops Underway

So far the cause of the fire is not known. Rescue ops are underway.

Two women died after a fire broke out at a senior citizen care home in Greater Kailash II

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a Senior Citizen Care Home in E Block, in Delhi’s Greater Kailash II area on January 1 which killed 2 women. Fire officials and police were present on the spot. Fire has been brought under control. 13 people have been safely evacuated.

Upon receiving information about the blaze, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and continued efforts to douse the flames. So far the cause of the fire is not known. Rescue ops are underway.

“We are checking the validity (NOC of care home). The cause of the fire is being ascertained,” Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South said.

“13 people have been evacuated safely out of which one is in critical condition and has been admitted to Max Hospital. Among those rescued are senior citizens and their attendants,” the DCP added.