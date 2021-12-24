New Delhi: The National Capital on Friday reported a drastic surge in the covid cases. According to the data issued by the Health Ministry, Delhi logged 180 fresh cases culminating into overall active caseload to 782. The total number of cases detected in Delhi so far rose to 14,42,813. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.Also Read - Many Tamil Nadu Doctors Taking COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses In Secret: Report

Five deaths have been reported in December so far. Delhi has witnessed an uptick in Covid-19 infections in the last few days amid a jump in cases of the new Omicron variant.

A total of 62,697 tests, with 57,583 RT-PCR and 5,114 rapid antigen ones, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.