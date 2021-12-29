New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday witnessed a massive spike in the covid cases with 923 fresh positive cases. According to the data released by the state health department, the national capital registered no zero deaths in last 24 hours. The data further shows 344 recoveries in the last 24 hours.Also Read - Delhi: 'Yellow Alert' to Continue in National Capital, No Fresh Restrictions For Now

Earlier today, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided not to impose any fresh curbs in the national capital in view of the rising Covid-19 cases. Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired a virtual review meeting of the DDMA that was attended by the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The authorities decided 'Amber Alert' will not be imposed even though positivity rate has crossed 1 per cent in the last two days. The government will remain in a wait and watch mode.

Chaired the 29th meeting of DDMA to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi in light of the Omicron strain, of the virus along with Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal, DyCM @msisodia, Ministers @SatyenderJain & @kgahlot, pic.twitter.com/AfYcsOZvwa — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) December 29, 2021

On Tuesday, the national capital recorded a massive spike in Covid cases just hours after Delhi government imposed a set of restrictions under the ‘Yellow Alert’ — 496 new cases and one death have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a 50 per cent jump.

The Delhi government also announced fresh restrictions as part of the “yellow alert” to contain the rising Covid-19 cases and fast-spreading Omicron variant in the city. According to the new guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi will remain closed until further orders, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

The restaurants will be permitted with 50 per cent capacity from 8 AM to 10 PM while bars can also operate with the same capacity, but from 12 noon to 10 PM. Apart from this, the cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity, amusement parks, stadia, swimming pools, schools, colleges and educational institutions will not be allowed if ‘yellow’ alert is sounded.

The Delhi government said that the private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of the staff.

Here are the guidelines

In Delhi government offices, only half of the remaining staff will be allowed under the ‘yellow’ alert. Schools, colleges, educational institutions, and coaching institutes will remain closed. The religious places will open but visitors will not be allowed. Parks and gardens can however open. The shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM. The night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM will remain in force till further orders. Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited. The Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent of its seating capacity while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers. Busses will ply at 50 per cent of capacity with exempted category passengers.

Part of the guidelines, the timing of night curfew imposed from Monday night has also been extended by an hour and it will now begin at 10 PM.