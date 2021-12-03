New Delhi: After six people who landed in Delhi from ‘at risk’ tested positive for covid, the Delhi government is planning to propose limiting access to public spaces such as malls, cinema halls and Metro to those who have got at least one shot of the vaccine. The decision will however be taken by the District Disaster Management Authority. According to a report in indianexpress.com if the proposal is accepted it is likely to be implemented by the end of December and will include those who have got one dose.Also Read - 5 Zodiac Signs Who Will Get Financial Benefits in 2022

It is to be noted that there are 1.5 crore people eligible for vaccination in Delhi. Close to 1.4 crore first shots have been given, while almost 90 lakh are fully vaccinated. However, some who got vaccinated in Delhi were from NCR towns.

Earlier, the government's revised guidelines for international passengers coming to India. The new rules have been issued in view of the new SARS-Cov-2 variant, which has been designated as a 'variant of concern (VOC)' by the World Health Organisation.

“On the first day of operation of the Guidelines for International Travellers issued by the Centre as public health response measures for control and management of the newly reported variant of coronavirus, which has been designated as a ‘variant of concern’ by WHO, six passengers were reported to be Covid positive,” the ministry said.

The Centre said that 11 flights from “at-risk” nations landed at the country’s various airports, except Lucknow, from midnight to 4 pm on Wednesday carrying 3,476 passengers.

“All 3,476 passengers were administered RT PCR Tests, wherein only six passengers were found Covid-19 positive,” the ministry said, adding the samples of Covid-19 positive passengers have been sent to INSACOG labs for ‘Whole Genomic Sequencing’.

The ‘at-risk’ countries (updated on November 30) are countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Travellers from these countries need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing.