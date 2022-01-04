Omicron Update: Delhi has witnessed a major spike in the Covid cases in last few days, prompting the authorities to introduce measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus in the national capital. On Tuesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to impose a weekend curfew which will be in force from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 AM. Reports have claimed that all employees of government offices will shift to “Work From Home” mode — barring those associated with the Essential Services category.Also Read - After Corona, Florona Emerges - Here's What it is And How to Take Care of Yourself

However, a top Delhi government minister has said that the government is not mulling to impose complete lockdown in the national capital. The statement comes at a time when Delhi has recorded 5,500 new cases.

The positivity rate – the number of people testing positive for every 100 tests – has surged from 6.46 to 8.5 per cent. "There will be no lockdown," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, according to a NDTV report. "Today, there are 5,500 cases and an 8.5% positivity rate," he added.

Earlier today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressed a press conference where he announced that the DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID surge. All govt officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home.

“DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID surge. All govt officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50% workforce of private offices will work from home,” Sisodia said.

Full list of fresh restrictions in Delhi

Night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM

Weekend curfew from Friday 10 PM to Monday 5 AM.

Private offices will remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

Government offices, barring essential services, to work from home.

Face masks mandatory for travelling in metro and DTC buses.

Cinemas, gyms are shut.

Shops have been allowed on an odd-even basis.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at home. The chief minister urged people who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine and get tested.

“I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid (with) me in last few days, kindly isolate urself (yourself) and get urself tested,” Kejriwal tweeted.