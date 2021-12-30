New Delhi: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that people with no travel history have been found infected with the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, which he said “it means that is gradually spreading in the community”. Addressing a presser, Satyendar Jain also mentioned that the newly detected Omicron variant forms 46 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases in Delhi as per the latest genome sequencing report.Also Read - Delhi's Daily Covid-19 Tally Witnesses Massive Spike, Nears 1000-Mark; Registers 923 Fresh Infections

Jain said 46 of 115 samples sequenced in the national capital so far had tested positive for the new strain. Delhi has reported the maximum number of Omicron cases so far – 263.

Delhi on Wednesday reported a massive jump in daily Covid-19 infections with 923 fresh cases, the highest since May 30 and 86 per cent up from a day earlier, even as the city government decided to continue with existing restrictions under the 'yellow alert' for a while before announcing more curbs. The city also recorded 238 Omicron cases on Wednesday. There were 165 cases of the new variant a day earlier.

After six months, the positivity rate crossed 1 per cent as it was recorded at 1.29 per cent. On December 20, there were only 91 Covid-19 cases in the national capital and the figure climbed to nearly 1,000-mark with fresh 923 infections on Wednesday.

India’s Omicron cases spike to 961

India’s Omicron cases rose to 961 across the country, an increase of 180 infections reported a day before, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday.

The health ministry also said as many as 13,154 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to over 34.8 million.

Delhi with 263 Omicron cases followed by Maharashtra with 252 and Gujarat with 97 cases added the most to the national tally of the highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus. The variant has now been detected from 22 states and Union territories.

Meanwhile, 320 of the 961 Omicron patients have been discharged, the ministry’s data showed.