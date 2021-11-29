New Delhi: In accordance to the Centre’s guidelines amid the threats of the new covid variant, Omicron’, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday decided to conduct RT-PCR testing for all people arriving from ‘high-risk’ countries, genome sequencing of the positive cases and mandatory isolation.Also Read - Botswana Confirms 19 Cases of Omicron Variant

“It was decided to conduct 100 per cent RT-PCR testing of passengers from high-risk countries, followed by genome sequencing of the positive cases and mandatory isolation/quarantine as per the guidelines laid down by the Government of India,” an official said. Also Read - Omicron Variant Detected in Karnataka? South Africa-Returnee's Sample Sent to ICMR For Confirmation

Earlier today, while addressing the media, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia the Centre apprised the Delhi Development Management Authority (DDMA) about the omicron variant of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He further added that the guard should not be lowered irrespective of how deadly the variant is. Also Read - New COVID Variant Omicron: Why is The New Variant Dangerous, Safety Measures And Everything You Need to Know

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sisodia said, “Experts from the Centre have provided DDMA details that they have so far gathered about the new variant. The Centre said that it is keeping a watch and states have to ensure the same. We should not lower our guard irrespective of how deadly the variant is, or how much effectiveness a vaccine has against it.”

“If Covid-19 cases increase due to any reason, the Delhi government has made necessary arrangements keeping in mind the crisis faced during the second wave of the pandemic in April and May this year,” the minister added.