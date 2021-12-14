New Delhi: Health department in Delhi has been put on alert after 4 new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in the city on Tuesday. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in Delhi rose to 6. “Of the 6 cases, 1 patient has been discharged from the hospital. Currently, 35 Covid positive patients & 3 suspected cases admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital”, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters. For the unversed, the LNJP hospital in Delhi has been designated for treating patients infected with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.Also Read - Delhi's First Omicron Patient Discharged From Hospital

Earlier in the day, Delhi's first Omicron patient, a 37-year-old man, was discharged from the LNJP hospital. The man, a resident of Ranchi, had traveled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week and had mild symptoms.

Four new Omicron cases detected, taking the total number of cases to 6. Of the 6 cases, 1 patient has been discharged from the hospital. Currently, 35 Covid positive patients & 3 suspected cases admitted to LNJP hospital: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Omicron cases pic.twitter.com/Bwlz15YVCI — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

Omicron in India

With 20 patients, Maharashtra has the highest Omicron cases in India. Earlier on Monday, two new Omicron cases were reported from Pune and Latur districts. Both patients were asymptomatic. Rajasthan stands second with 9 patients positive for Omicron. Four Omicron patients each in Gujarat and Karnataka, two in Delhi, one each in Chandigarh, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have been found. According to reports, out of all the Omicron infected cases found in India, most of the cases are asymptomatic including the 13 cases detected in Rajasthan

State-wise Omicron Covid tally in India: