New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi has been been put on alert as 2,000 live cartridges have been found in the national capital on Friday. While officials are yet to provide more details on the seizure, reports suggest that six people have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of arms and ammunition in Delhi. With 2 bags of cartridges, the accused reportedly were nabbed from the Anand Vihar area of the city.

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Police said it has seized four imported pistols during a search operation at villages near the India-Pakistan border. During a search operation at Lopokey, Manjh and Kakad villages, the police team seized four imported pistols along with 140 cartridges, the Punjab police said in a statement. The operation was carried out after information about the sighting of a drone at Manjh and Kakad villages on Tuesday night.

Delhi Turns Into Fortress Ahead of I-Day

The national capital has turned into a fortress as the city police has made elaborate security arrangements for Independence Day, which would be "flawless and foolproof". Police have beefed up security measures across the capital, intensifying patrolling and conducting anti-sabotage checks. Hotels, guesthouses, parking lots and restaurants are being checked, and a verification drive of tenants and servants is being carried out.

“On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in different roles across the Red Fort and the routes leading to the venue. We have made flawless and foolproof security arrangements for the day,” Special commissioner of police (law and order) Dependra Pathak was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.