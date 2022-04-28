New Delhi: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the national capital, the number of containment zones has also started rising. As per the health department data, more than 100 containment zones have been identified in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 919. Till April 26, the city had 796 containment zones, however, there has been a jump of more than 30 per cent in the last 7 days. The rise in the number of containment zones came as the districts across the city ramped up the process of identifying localities from where cases are being detected.Also Read - If You Want to Avoid Lockdown-like Restrictions…: Uddhav Thackeray Warns All Amid Fear of COVID Fourth Wave

Also Read - Regular Review, Adequate Hospital Beds: Here’s How Punjab Prepares to Tackle COVID Surge, 4th Wave

Speaking to Times of India, a South district official said, "We have put 30% of the active cases under the containment zone till Tuesday. The containment areas are being notified so that neighbours are aware of the houses from where the viral infection may further spread. We are slowly requisitioning manpower and funds for managing Covid-related duties, depending upon the number of new cases. As of now, we are not going for sealing any area."

A southeast district official stated that they have started resorting to containment again since the cases are rising. “If there is no report of cluster cases, there won’t be any new containment zone”, he added.

South Delhi Worst-Hit

An analysis of the district-wise breakup of cases revealed that South Delhi adds every second infection to the city’s tally. South Delhi which comprises South and South East districts has been recording a maximum number of coronavirus cases. Districts such as South West and New Delhi——which also fall under south Delhi continue to report lower or declining cases.

According to a Delhi government analysis of the district-wise distribution of cases, the South district has 888 active cases as of April 23, while South East has 630 active cases. South West and New Delhi districts had 482 and 337 cases, respectively.

COVID Cases in Delhi