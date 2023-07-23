Home

Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna Breaches Danger Mark Again; Water Enters Noida Houses | Watch

Yamuna has swollen again due to the discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage, following heavy downpour in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Yamuna has breached the danger mark again. | Photo: ANI Twitter

New Delhi: The Delhi government is on high alert as the flood-like situation looms over the national capital again after the water level in Yamuna breached the danger mark of 205.33 meters once again today. The water level of the swollen river recorded 205.81 meters at 7 am.

Watch Here

#WATCH | Delhi: Yamuna’s water level crossed the danger mark, recorded at 205.81 meters at 7 am today. Drone visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) pic.twitter.com/BK7q0IhjwV — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

Why Yamuna Has Swollen Again

The Central Water Commission has also warned that it is expected for the river to breach 206.7 metres – the same level at which residents living in low-lying areas are evacuated by 4 pm today. The commission further stated that the water level of the river will likely remain steady.

The officials warned that the Yamuna water level in the national capital is expected to affect the relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas.

Till 10 pm on Saturday, Yamuna’s peak level was at 205.02 metres, just below of the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The excess water released from Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage reached Delhi roughly 36 hours later.

Delhi Government On High Alert

The Delhi government has been on high alert due to the discharge of excess water from the barrage. “The situation has sparked concern, prompting the government to take proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents,” Delhi PWD Minister Atishi said.

To tackle the situation, the authorities have made extra preparations in the central district, eastern district and the areas near Yamuna river such as Yamuna Bazar and Yamuna Khadar, the minister further said.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Hindon River in Noida rose yesterday night, submerging the nearby houses. The police reached the area and informed residents about the situation.

Watch Here

#WATCH | UP: Due to rise in water level of Hindon River in Noida, nearby houses submerged (22/07) “Water entered some houses in the low-lying areas…as a precautionary measure, people have been evacuated to a safer place. The situation is normal at the moment and we are… pic.twitter.com/nxGtMk0Hcz — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023

At least 1,000 people were evacuated in Ghaziabad since Friday evening after the increase in the flow of the Hindon river that flooded upstream areas near Raj Nagar Extension. The river’s flow increased by 10,575 cusecs in the last 48 hours.

With states upstream, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, experiencing heavy rainfall, the authorities have taken precautionary measures and started fanning out to localities near the river. This comes as a response to the threat of floods resurfacing, which had disrupted life just over a week ago. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until July 25.

