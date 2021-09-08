New Delhi: The Revenue Department and the Delhi Police have booked a total of 1.8 lakh people while a Rs 32.41 crore fine was imposed in August for not abiding by the Covid-appropriate Behaviour(CAB) and for violating the related guidelines as said by the officials on Wednesday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) has advised the district magistrates and the police deputy commissioners, deputy commissioners of civic bodies, and other officials to enforce Covid-appropriate Behaviour and other instruments in hotspots like markets, malls, restaurants, bus and railway stations.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Third Wave of Corona Hits Nagpur, Fresh Restrictions to be Announced Soon, Says Minister

A total of 150 teams of the Delhi government's revenue department, as well as the Delhi Police teams, nabbed nearly 1.80 lakh violators in August. These included 1.50 lakh by the revenue department teams and over 29,000 by the police, officials said. The revenue department collected Rs 26.74 crore in fines and got 4,818 FIRs registered in August for violations such as not wearing masks, crowding, spitting in public places, and other such offenses, official data showed. Rs 5.6 crore fines have been imposed by the Delhi Police. A total of 3,838 people were arrested for violating the national directives of COVID management.

The enforcement teams of the revenue department had imposed fines worth Rs 15.16 crore by issuing more than 85,000 challans for Covid-related violations in May. In June Rs 25.19 crore fine was imposed on 1.58 lakh violators. In July, over 2.11 lakh challans were issued and the fine amount soared to Rs 36.21 crore. The violations caught by the Delhi Police were over in May, June, and July 83,000, 50,000, and 39,000 respectively. The amount of fine imposed was Rs 15.94 crore in May, Rs 10.16 crore in June, and Rs 67.5 lakh in July, the data showed.

(With Inputs from PTI)