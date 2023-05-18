Home

News

Delhi

Delhi To Soon Have 250 Women-Only ‘Pink Parks’ With Free Gym Facilities Where Men Will Not Be Allowed

Delhi To Soon Have 250 Women-Only ‘Pink Parks’ With Free Gym Facilities Where Men Will Not Be Allowed

Around 250 women-only parks will be set up across the MCD wards in the capital city.

The 'pink parks' in Delhi will have toilets, CCTV cameras and gym facilities. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Here’s some good news for women residents in Delhi – Around 250 women-only parks will be set up across the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards. Men will not be allowed in these ‘pink parks’ which will also have free gym facilities for women.

The idea is to give a “more comfortable space” to women in the city, Delhi Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal said. “Recently, in a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, I cited the example of a ‘pink park’ in my ward (Chandni Mahal) in old Delhi and suggested that such parks can be set up in all wards,” Iqbal said.

You may like to read

“My idea found resonance with the Chief Minister and later, in a meeting of the civic body’s Horticulture department, I proposed that each ward should have at least one such park,” Iqbal said.

Women-Only ‘Pink Parks’ Coming Soon In Delhi

A ‘pink park’ was set up on Mata Sundari Road as a pilot project and children aged up to 10 can accompany women visiting the parks. The same model will be replicated in other wards.

These ‘pink parks’ will have toilets, CCTV cameras, gym facilities and graffiti on the walls to offer the women a comfortable horticultural space.

No new parks will be built but councillors will identify one park in their respective wards for conversion into ‘pink parks’. “Many councillors have been told to look for locations in their wards already. This initiative is to provide better and safer places for women in public parks and I am hopeful that even councillors from other parties will co-operate in achieving this vision,” Iqbal was quoted as saying in a report by news agency Press Trust of India.

The concept of parks meant only for women is not new to Delhi as Zenana Park and Parda Bagh existed from the colonial era. “Parda Bagh is a historic park in the Daryaganj area and we will also work on the betterment of our historic parks too,” Iqbal said.

A senior MCD official said the proposal Iqbal placed the proposal in a recent meeting of the Horticulture department but “we will work on it if there is a demand for it from people of the wards”.

“A ‘pink park’ sounds very good but we, as a civic body, cannot just restrict access to a large segment of the male population, which include elderly people too, who may not agree to a public park being restricted to be used by people of just one gender,” he said.

“We will work on it as and when we get a request from an area councillor. If there is a demand from the residents and the councillors who represent them make a proposal for such women-only parks, we will take it forward,” the official said.

The MCD has about 15,000 parks under its jurisdiction. It also maintains some historic parks such as Subhas Park (set up over a century ago as Edward Park and renamed after Independence), Roshanara Bagh, Qudsiya Bagh, and several small parks in residential neighbourhoods Many parks and horticultural spaces in the city are also under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Development Authority, the city government’s Public Works department and the Central Public Works Department. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has 250 wards in its jurisdiction.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.