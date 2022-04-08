New Delhi: With an aim to encourage large-scale adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital is planning to provide e-two-wheelers to its employees on easy monthly instalments, said officials on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Patry (AAP) government on Thursday announced a major plan to push e-cycles, according to which, the first 10,000 electric cycle buyers will get a purchase incentive of up to Rs 5,500, while the first 1,000 will get an extra incentive of Rs 2,000.Also Read - Tata Motors Curvv: All You Need to Know

"The Delhi government is now contemplating a partnership with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a joint venture of public sector companies under the Union Ministry of Power, to provide electric two-wheelers to its employees," an official told news agency PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"As two-wheelers (scooters and motorcycles) account for two-thirds of the new vehicle registrations in Delhi, it is important that this segment switches over to electric mode to help bring a significant reduction in air pollution in the capital," they added.

According to an official estimates, the Delhi government has more than two lakh employees.

“The electric two-wheeler scheme for government employees will also encourage the general public to adopt such vehicles, overcoming psychological barriers related to the cost and technology,” another official said.

The employees will be encouraged to buy electric two-wheelers through their department, and they will have the option to pay upfront or opt for EMIs, which will be deducted from their salary.

Delhi Govt’s Push Towards EV

According to government estimates, there are around 1.33 crore registered vehicles on Delhi’s roads, and two-wheelers account for around 67 per cent of them.

A study conducted by IIT-Kanpur in 2016 showed that the transport sector accounted for 28 per cent of the particulate matter 2.5 in Delhi and 41 per cent of the total pollution load in the capital. Two-wheelers are the second-largest contributors to air pollution after trucks and tractors. According to a study conducted by the Asian Development Bank in Ahmedabad, replacing 15 per cent of the two-wheeler fleet by e-two-wheelers can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 11 per cent.

The Delhi government has been making conscious efforts to move towards electric vehicles in a bid to reduce air pollution. In August 2020, it had introduced the Delhi Electric Vehicles policy to push the share of electric vehicles to 25 per cent of the total sales by 2024. In February, the government had notified a draft policy mandating all aggregators and delivery service providers to induct electric vehicles in their new fleet.

After the policy comes into effect, aggregators and delivery service providers will have to ensure that 10 per cent of their new two-wheelers and five per cent of the new four-wheelers are electric in the first three months. They will also have to ensure that 50 per cent of their new two-wheelers and 25 per cent of the new four-wheelers are electric by March 2023.