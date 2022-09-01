New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested accused Amanat Ali who attempted to kill a teenager by firing bullets at her in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi on August 25. According to DCP Benita Mary Jaiker, the 16-year-old victim was in contact with Ali through social media and when the girl stopped talking to him some time ago, he decided to eliminate her. “The accused disclosed that the girl was in touch with him for two years through social media but she was not talking to him for 4-5 months,” the DCP said.Also Read - Child Trafficking Racket Busted in Delhi, Sanjay Global Hospital Owner Along With Three Women Arrested

The victim Naina Mishra is a resident of Sanga Vihar. In her complaint, she stated that she was returning home from school when she felt that three boys on motorcycle were stalking her. “When I reached at B block, Sangam Vihar, one of the boys shot at me from behind with a pistol and all three fled from the spot thereafter,” said the victim. Also Read - Comedian Munawar Faruqui's Show Cancelled Due To Security Concerns: Delhi Police

Police probe revealed that the girl was shot at by the accused and she sustained injury on her shoulder. The victim was shifted to Batra hospital. The accused has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) at Tigri police station. Also Read - Lutyens' Delhi To Have No Liquor Shops From September 01

The 19-year-old accused, a native of Mawana town in Meerut district of UP, was currently living in Sangam Vihar in Delhi.

During interrogation, the accused told police that the victim was in contact with him through social media but she stopped talking to him sometime ago. This made him unhappy and he allegedly decided to kill the girl, said a statement from Delhi Police. Hence, he contacted other accused Bobby and Pawan to execute his plan.