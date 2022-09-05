New Delhi: Anil Chauhan, who is accused of stealing more than 5 thousand cars from different parts of the country was arrested on Monday by Delhi Police. According to the cops, Anil lives an exuberant life with multiple properties in Delhi, Mumbai, and North East. The Special Staff of Central Delhi Police caught him from the Desh Bandhu Gupta Road area, according to an NDTV report.Also Read - CBI Officer Committed Suicide As He Was Forced To Frame Me In False Case: Manish Sisodia

The accused has allegedly stolen more than five thousand cars in the last 27 years.

Anil is currently involved in smuggling arms, according to the cops. He was allegedly supplying arms to banned organisations in the North East.

Police have recovered six pistols and seven cartridges from him.

This is not the first time Anil has been arrested. In 2015, once with a Congress MLA, he remained in jail for five years and was released in 2020.

ANIL CHAUHAN AND HIS NOTORIOUS PAST:

Anil used to stay in the Khanpur area of Delhi and drive autorickshaws

Anil started stealing cars around 1995

Anil Chauhan used to steal cars from different parts of the country and sent them to Nepal, Jammu and Kashmir, and North Eastern states

According to the police, Anil also killed some taxi drivers during theft

With his ill-gotten wealth, he acquired properties in Delhi, Mumbai, and North Eastern states

Probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also registered a money laundering case against him

There are 180 cases registered against him

Anil has three wives and seven children, according to the police. He had become a government contractor in Assam and was in touch with local leaders there.