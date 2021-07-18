New Delhi: In view of the farmers’ protest against the three agri laws planned in front of Parliament from July 22, the Delhi Police has asked the DMRC to keep extra vigil on its seven metro stations and close them if need be, officials said on Sunday. In its letter to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the Delhi Police has said the protesters may use metro to reach the New Delhi area since it is the most favoured form of conveyance in the national capital.Also Read - Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: Ready To Hold Any Discussion As Per Rules, Says PM Modi at All-Party Meeting

“DCP, New Delhi district has requested to keep extra vigil at the seven metro stations as well as other stations which lies in the New Delhi area, and may be closed w.e.f 19.07.2021 onwards till the monsoon session is over, at very short notice to refrain the protestors from reaching Parliament via metro and avoid any untoward incident,” the letter said. Also Read - Piyush Goyal to be Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi May Lead Congress in LS: Report

The seven Delhi Metro stations are:

Janpath Lok Kalyan Marg Patel Chowk Rajiv Chowk Central Secretariat Mandi House Udyog Bhawan

The farmer unions have planned a protest near Parliament against the three agri laws from July 22, Thursday, while the Monsoon session of Parliament is set to begin on July 19, Monday. A senior police officer said it is just on a precautionary basis and if required, only then the metro stations will be closed. Also Read - 16-year-old Delhi Girl Hacked to Death by Stalker After he Was Slapped by Her Father

(Based on PTI inputs)