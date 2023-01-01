Delhi Police Block Roads As Massive Crowd Throngs At India Gate On New Year 2023

Massive Crowd in India Gate (Image: Sudipta Ranjan Das)

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday blocked roads leading up to and around the iconic India Gate after a massive crowd thronged the heritage site to celebrate New Year 2023. Delhiites also flocked to Connaught Place and Janpath apart from various shopping malls and other places of attraction. The celebrations had remained mostly low-key in the last two years due to Covid-related restrictions.

Avoid India gate and Ring road at all cost . Infact avoid any outing today ..all roads metro station are chocked pic.twitter.com/j895aj1y5k — Sudipta Ranjan Das (@i_srd) January 1, 2023

Adding to the woes of the Delhi Police, a group of people from the Jain community also wanted to march from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest against the Jharkhand government’s decision to declare Sammed Shikahrji, a revered site for Jains, as a tourist spot. The protesters were stopped at a distance.

Delhi | Members of the Jain community protest at India Gate against the decision of the Jharkhand govt to declare ‘sacred’ Shri Sammed Shikharji a tourist place pic.twitter.com/6WCKHq3UII — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

Hundreds of people were seen on Kartavya Path taking selfies and spending time with friends and family, while the children enjoyed the remote-controlled car rides along the lake.

The entire India Gate area looked more like a picnic spot. Meanwhile, as visitors gathered at India Gate to celebrate the New Year, it led to a massive crowd around the iconic landmark that brought traffic to a painful crawl in the adjoining areas.

Areas like ITO, Mandi House, Ashram, Mathura Road, Green Park, and DND witnessed traffic moving at snails’ pace.