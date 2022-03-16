New Delhi: With the festival of colours round the corner, the Delhi Police on Wednesday elaborated the plans to ensure safe Holi in the National Capital. Vivek Kishore, Joint CP Traffic, said that the Delhi Traffic Police personnel will be deployed on all major roads and intersections on March 18. He further informed that riding without a helmet, triple riding on two-wheelers, drinking and driving comes under violation of traffic rules.Also Read - These 3 Cities In India Have Highest Number Of Billionaires

The Delhi government's Food Safety Department, on the other hand, has directed officials to conduct special drives to ensure that adulterated food products are not sold during Holi. A circular has also been issued by the department in this connection, they said.

"It has been decided by the Commissioner, Food Safety to conduct special drive during the Holi season to lift both surveillance and legal samples of sweets, especially GUJIYA and related items," the circular issued by the department said. Officials said is often seen that traders and other people engaged in the food business use adulterated products or stale food items during the festival season.

This special drive will continue for a few days even after Holi, officials said.