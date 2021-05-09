New Delhi: In a bid to help senior citizens amid this COVID-19 crisis, the Delhi Police has come up with a unique initiative to start a ‘CoviVan’ helpline in the national capital. However, as of now, the initiative has been started by south district police in a particular designated area that comes under the jurisdiction of Greater Kailash-I police station, the people have appreciated the efforts of the force. Also Read - Delhiites Want Lockdown To Be Extended By 2 More Weeks; CM Kejriwal Likely To Take Final Call Today

The South district police force has adopted the way through the CoviVan helpline (012- 26241077) to help the senior citizens in the posh neighbourhood as they are facing problems for household things and other essential work due to lockdown imposed in the city to check Covid surge. After receiving any call for CoviVan through the helpline, deployed police officer in the van with beat officer of the concerned beat will visit to the house of the senior citizens and help them in getting essential item. The police officers visiting the house of senior citizens will also help the old-aged people in purchasing of household things, medicines and other items which are essential for them.

Delhi | Greater Kailash Police Station starts COVI-VAN facility to help senior citizens during COVID19 pandemic

"Senior citizens can use this facility for going to vaccination centers, hospitals & other places. We want them to use our well-sanitized van," says SHO Ritesh Kumar

We've shared numbers to all senior citizens via beat officers & announcement vehicle in the locality. After calling on the numbers within five minutes our COVI-VAN & beat officer will reach to assist senior citizens: Ritesh Kumar, SHO Greater Kailash Police Station, Delhi

The CoviVan also ensures vaccination to the senior citizens by taking them to nearby vaccination centres where they have booked through the CoWIN App or Aarogya Setu App. Speaking to the media about the CoviVan helpline, Deputy Commissioner of Police South Atul Thakur said, “This vehicle has been donated for use during the pandemic by SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers).”

“The information of commencement of CoviVan has been disseminated in the GK-1 area through beat officers and Resident Welfare Association (RWA), ” he said. “All the precautions apropos Covid-19 (sanitization, gloves, masks and social distancing) are being taken after every visit,” said the official, adding the citizens of the area have greatly appreciated this step of Delhi Police.

