New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Police on Friday designated a five-kilometre radius around the Red Fort as a "no kite flying zone", as "security measure", till Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the tricolour at the historic Mughal era monument on August 15. The national capital police informed about the step taken on Twitter and said, "As a security measure, Red Fort and the 5 km radius around the monument is declared as a 'No Kite Flying Zone', till the flag-hoisting ceremony and the Hon'ble Prime Minister's address to the Nation on August 15."

Earlier last month, the Delhi Police commissioner had issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like paragliders, hang gliders, and hot air balloons, ahead of Independence Day celebrations. The order will remain in force in the national capital till August 16 for security reasons.

According to the order, it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or even by para-jumping from aircraft, among others.