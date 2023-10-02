Home

Delhi: Head Constable Arrested In Rape Case

A head constable of the Delhi Police has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in the Jahangirpuri area.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said they have arrested a head constable in connection with a rape case. An FIR was filed against constable Balwinder on September 30 after the woman reached the Mahendra Park Police station and complaint against him.

Delhi Police arrested a head constable named Balwinder in a rape case. After the women’s complaint, an FIR was registered in the matter on September 30. Mahendra Park Police is investigating the entire matter. There are allegations that the accused had raped her by luring her.… — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023

According to the police, the woman has alleged that the accused constable raped her in the Jahangirpuri area of North West Delhi by luring her. Police stated that the victim and the accused were acquainted with each other, and he had enticed her to come to the Mahendra Park station area where the rape occurred.

Balwinder was posted in the battalion of Delhi Police. Further investigation is underway.

On Sunday, in an unrelated incident concerning a different police officer, a head constable from the Delhi Police was apprehended by the Crime Branch police. This arrest comes two years after he was allegedly involved in the killing of a female constable and concealing her remains in a drain in the Alipur region of the national capital, as confirmed by officials.

Cops also recovered the victim’s skeletons from the drain two years after the murder, based on information provided by the accused. The accused, identified as Surendra, was forcing the victim to marry him, despite being married himself.

