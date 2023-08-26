Home

Do Not Be Part Of A Campaign Related To Political Topics: Delhi Police Issued New Social Media Guidelines

A new set of social media guidelines have been issued for Delhi Police by the Commissioner, Sanjay Arora. According to these guidelines, Delhi Police has been asked to not be a part of social media campaigns that are related to political topics, among other things.

Representational Image (Courtesy PTI)

New Delhi: The Commissioner of Delhi Police, Sanjay Arora has issued a new set of guidelines for Delhi Police on Friday. With these guidelines, the Commissioner has asked the police personnel to ‘maintain the dignity of the uniform’ and among various instructions, they have been told to not use any of their official accessories or articles of uniform while making reels or videos for social media.

Delhi Police Social Media Guidelines: Posts Not To Be Shared

Any confidential information regarding a pending trial, a suspect or a person who is arrested. should not be shared on social media in the form of posts or comments. Statements, photos or videos regarding departmental training, duties or activities must not be posted on social media unless the officer has a written permission to do the same. Comments which in any way may be derogatory towards a victim or suspects should also be avoided. It has also been said that disclosing the identity of a juvenile or someone who has filed a complaint for sexual harassment via social media is illegal. Photos or videos of high-security areas or premises or that of a protected person should also not be clicked/recorded and shared on social media.

Delhi Police Social Media Guidelines: Content To Be Avoided

As per the new guidelines issued by the Delhi Police, a post that in any way is against the national interest or internal security of the country, musy be avoided at all costs; police officers must refrain from posting or sharing social media content which may be illegal, threatening, derogatory, obscene or abusive of the intellectual property rights. Content which goes against the conduct rules or promotes/goes against any religion, caste, creed or sub-caste is considered illegal.

The officers of Delhi Police have also been instructed to not be a part of any social media campaign that speaks in favour of or against a political topic. If an officer’s phone is used to capture sensitive information and upload it on social media for operational coverage, that must be for official use only.

‘Sampark Sabha’ To Solve Problems Of Delhi Police

Mediums like ‘Sampark Sabha’ which is an open house have been introduced to solve the problems of personnel of all ranks in Delhi Police; help from higher officials can also be taken, if required. It was also said by the Commissioner that policemen must avoid using social media when on duty.

(Inputs from PTI)

