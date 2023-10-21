Home

Delhi Dussehra, Navratri Celebrations: Check Traffic Advisory Before You Step Out

Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory ahead of Navratri and Dussehra celebrations. As per the advisory, the general public are advised to use the services of Delhi Metro Rail and other Public Transport Facilities i.e., DTC Buses, TSRs, and Taxis to reach the Ramleela venue.

New Delhi: Ahead of Dussehra celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory and asked motorists to avoid specific routes to save time, as large gatherings are expected in those areas over the weekend. According to the traffic police, three major Ramlilas are being organized by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, Luv Kush Ram Lila Committee, and Nav Dharmik Ram Lila Committee at 15th August Park and Madhav Das Park. These events will be held every day from 6 pm onwards until October 25.

“As these three Ramlilas are attended by a large number of visitors and the crowd is expected to swell October 20 onwards, in order to ensure smooth regulation of traffic in the vicinity of Red Fort, special arrangements have been made. General public is hereby advised to use the services of Delhi Metro and other public transport facilities to reach these venues,” said a senior police officer.

