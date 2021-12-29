New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory in view of the upcoming New Year 2022 celebrations in the national capital. Giving details, the Delhi Traffic Police said it has made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement on the eve of New Year. In the advisory, Delhi Police said strict action will be taken against people for drunk driving, bikers performing stunts, over-speeding and reckless driving among other offences.Also Read - World Witness Record COVID Surge, Weekly Tally Up By 11% Amid Omicron Risk: WHO

Special arrangements have been made in areas surrounding Connaught Place, considered a 'celebrations hub', an advisory issued by the police stated.

Vivek Kishore, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told news agency PTI, "Strict compliance of the latest orders of Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be implemented and following restrictions shall be imposed from 8 pm on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles."

The advisory also stated that no vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond following places:

Round about Mandi House

Round about Bengali Market

North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (Barakhamba Road- Tolstoy Marg Crossing, Minto Road Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station)among other such roads.

Delhi police further stated that only those with valid pre-reserved booking receipts from hotels and restaurants will be allowed.

Vivek Kishore, Joint Commissioner of Police further added, “People can park their vehicles at designated roads near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road, Panchkuian Road, K.G. Marg-Ferozshah road crossing, Bengali market, Windsor Place, Rajender Prasad Road, Raisina Road, Gole Market and Buta Singh on Jantar Mantar Road, and Raisina Road.”

Note, Only limited parking space for vehicles with valid passes will be allowed in Connaught Place on a first come first serve basis. Unauthorised or wrongly parked vehicles shall be towed away and prosecuted, the officer warned.

He suggested that people take the Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street, Roundabout GPO, Roundabout Winsor Place to reach the New Delhi Railway Station among others.

The officer added, “Entry from Connaught Place Chelmsford Road shall be prohibited. They can reach the station via Paharganj Shiela Cinema or through Ajmeri Gate J.L.N. Marg via B.S.Z. Marg Delhi Gate J.L.N. Marg.”

Following are the places where traffic arrangements have been made registering high footfall

Saket

Greater Kailash

Lajpat Nagar

New Friends Colony

Hauz Khas

Defence Colony

Vasant Vihar

R.K. Puram

Nehru Place

Dwarka

airport

Rajouri Garden

Ashok Vihar

Model Town

Mayur Vihar and other areas.

Necessary traffic diversions as per requirement shall be done and motorists are advised to use alternative routes for North-South and East-West movement, the officer said.